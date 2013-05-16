ABIDJAN May 16 The International Finance Corporation will invest around $500 million over the next year in top cocoa grower Ivory Coast, the vice president of the World Bank's investment wing said on Thursday.

"The $500 million concerns the energy sector, the financial sector and the agribusiness sector. We have projects we are already working on which are moving forward," Jean Philippe Prosper told journalists in the commercial capital Abidjan.

He said the IFC would invest some of the money in electricity producer CIPREL, a subsidiary of French industrial group Bouygues, which plans to complete construction of a new 110-megawatt gas turbine by the end of the year.

Prosper declined to give details of other planned investments.

Six months of violence in the wake of presidential elections in late 2010 led to a 4.7 percent contraction of French-speaking West Africa's largest economy in 2011. But an economic recovery is underway, with GDP growth hitting 9.8 percent last year.

The government forecasts double-digit growth by 2014. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; editing by Mike Collett-White)