ABIDJAN, Sept 25 The International Monetary Fund
projected on Friday that the economy of top cocoa producer Ivory
Coast, now in the midst of a post-war revival, will grow by 8.4
percent this year and next while inflation is expected to remain
moderate.
Achieving the strong growth figures would depend on a
sustained growth of private sector investment and the external
environment remaining favourable, Michel Lazare, Assistant
Director in the IMF's African Department, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Mark Heinrich)