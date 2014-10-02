ABIDJAN Oct 2 Ivory Coast's gross domestic
product will grow at around 8 percent this year and in 2015, the
year the country is set to hold a presidential election, the
International Monetary Fund said on Thursday after a visit to
the country.
The figure for growth in the world's leading producer of
cocoa is slightly below the government's GDP target of 9 percent
for 2014 and 10 percent next year.
"Macroeconomic prospects for the remainder of 2014 and 2015
are encouraging, the IMF said in a statement.
"Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth is expected to
reach about 8 percent in 2014 and 2015. The draft 2015 budget
aims at supporting near and medium-term growth through a further
expansion of public investment," it said.
Ivory Coast has made a remarkable economic recovery since a
brief civil war that began in 2010 and President Alassane
Ouattara is expected to win reelection next year.
Fitch Ratings said in July the West African country's GDP
growth would grow at 9 percent this year and 8.5 percent next
year.
(Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)