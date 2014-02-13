(Adds details, economist quote)

ABIDJAN Feb 13 Ivory Coast's consumer price inflation dropped to 0.1 percent year-on-year in January from 0.4 percent in December, figures from the National Statistics Institute showed on Thursday.

The West African nation - the world's top cocoa producer - is emerging from a decade-long political crisis and is currently experiencing an economic revival.

After years of low growth, its economy, which makes up around 40 percent of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency zone, expanded by 9.8 percent in 2012 and around 9 percent last year.

While the high growth rate initially fuelled inflation, prices have since stabilised, a government economist, who asked not to be named, told Reuters. Consumer price inflation stood at 3.4 percent in January 2013.

"There's been an effort to get costs under control. Last year during the same period the inflation rate was very high," he said, adding that Ivory Coast's economic expansion still presented risks.

"Strong economic activity can increase the rate of inflation due to strong demand," he said.

The statistics institute's monthly report showed utility prices fell 0.4 percent, food and soft drink prices declined 3.3 percent and transport costs were down 0.3 percent. Communication costs slipped 0.9 percent and healthcare prices rose 0.4 percent.