ABIDJAN, June 17 Ivory Coast's year-on-year consumer price inflation jumped to 0.9 percent in May from deflation of 0.2 percent in April, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Tuesday.

The institute's monthly report showed housing and utility prices added 0.3 percent, food and soft drink prices dropped 0.2 percent and transport costs declined 0.4 percent. Healthcare prices jumped 0.8 percent and communication costs were up 1.1 percent.

The economy of the world's top cocoa grower makes up around 40 percent of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency zone. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by David Lewis)