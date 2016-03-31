ABIDJAN, March 31 Consumer price inflation in Ivory Coast rose to 0.9 percent year-on-year in February, up from 0.3 percent in January, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Thursday.

The monthly report showed that food and soft drink prices jumped 3.4 percent and housing and utility prices rose 0.8 percent while transport costs fell 0.4 percent. Healthcare prices added 0.6 percent and communications costs were unchanged.

The economy of the world's top cocoa grower makes up around 40 percent of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency zone.