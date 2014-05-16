ABIDJAN May 16 Ivory Coast recorded consumer price deflation of -0.2 percent year-on-year in April, down from 0 percent in March, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Friday.

The institute's monthly report showed housing and utility prices rose 0.7 percent, food and soft drink prices dropped 4.2 percent and transport costs were down 0.7 percent. Healthcare prices slipped 0.5 percent and communication costs were up 1.1 percent.

The economy of the world's top cocoa grower makes up around 40 percent of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency zone. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier and Alison Williams)