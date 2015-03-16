ABIDJAN, March 16 Ivory Coast's consumer price inflation fell to 1.3 percent year-on-year in February, from 2.3 percent in January, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Monday.

The monthly report showed that food and soft drink prices rose 1.2 percent, housing and utility prices jumped 2.8 percent while transport costs fell 1.5 percent. Healthcare prices added 2 percent and communications costs climbed 1.1 percent.

The economy of the world's top cocoa grower makes up around 40 percent of the total output of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency zone. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Emma Farge)