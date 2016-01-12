ABIDJAN Jan 12 West African economic powerhouse Ivory Coast's consumer price inflation rose to 1.3 percent year-on-year in December, up from 0.8 percent in November, data from the National Statistics office showed on Tuesday.

The monthly report showed that food and soft drink prices jumped 5.8 percent while housing and utility prices dropped 0.2 percent and transport costs declined 1.1 percent.