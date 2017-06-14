ABIDJAN, June 14 Ivory Coast recorded consumer price deflation of -0.4 percent year-on-year in May, down from 0.1 percent inflation in April, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Wednesday.

Food and soft drink prices in the world's top cocoa grower fell 3.7 percent year-on-year, while housing and utilities prices added 1.9 percent. Transport costs fell 0.3 percent, the report said.

Ivory Coast's economy accounts for around 40 percent of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency zone. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Aaron Ross)