BRIEF-China Oceanwide Holdings says Zheng Dong resigned as deputy chairman
* Zheng Dong resigned as non-executive director of company and deputy chairman of board due to health reason Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABIDJAN, June 14 Ivory Coast recorded consumer price deflation of -0.4 percent year-on-year in May, down from 0.1 percent inflation in April, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Wednesday.
Food and soft drink prices in the world's top cocoa grower fell 3.7 percent year-on-year, while housing and utilities prices added 1.9 percent. Transport costs fell 0.3 percent, the report said.
Ivory Coast's economy accounts for around 40 percent of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency zone. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Aaron Ross)
LAGOS, June 22 Nigerian shares extended falls for the second day as sentiment started to weaken amid the possibility that index provider MSCI will downgrade Nigeria later in the year.
June 22 South Africa's government is maintaining its fiscal policy framework and is taking "systematic interventions" to address the country's economic challenges in the wake of damaging ratings downgrades, the cabinet said on Thursday.