ABIDJAN, Sept 2 Ivory Coast plans to adopt a new
investment code by year-end to encourage the creation of
finished-products industries, particularly in the cocoa and
coffee sector, Ivorian industry minister Moussa Dosso said on
Friday.
The world's top cocoa producer is recovering from
decade-long strife that culminated with a violent four-month
post-election standoff which brought the economy of the once
regional powerhouse to its knees.
Dosso said a revised code would offer incentives including
tax breaks to private sector investments in industries that
process goods locally for exports.
"When you take products like cocoa and coffee, the
transformation rate is low," Dosso said.
"Only 25 percent of cocoa is processed into semi-finished
products for export and less than 1.5 percent of the total cocoa
output is processed into finished products locally," Dosso said.
The minister did not say what level transformation the
government would be targeting.
Barry Callebaut , the world's largest maker of
chocolate products, said in August that it plans to upgrade
grinding capacity at its cocoa processing plant in Ivory Coast
to 175,000 tonnes a year from 105,000 tonnes.
Ivory Coast has recorded its highest cocoa crop ever and
some exporters said the tally may hit 1.5 million tonnes.
Apart from cocoa, Ivory Coast is also a top regional coffee,
rubber, banana and cotton producer. It plans to strengthen its
mining sector and has said it will almost double gold production
by 2013 to about 13 tonnes a year.
The minister said the revised code will make it easier for
companies to set up in the country by cutting red-tape
Dosso said the plan is to make it possible for investors to
go though the administrative process of creating a company
within 24 to 48 hours. Currently the process takes about a month
or two.
