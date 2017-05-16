BOUAKE May 16 Some Ivory Coast soldiers who participated in a five-day mutiny received notification from their banks that bonus payments were credited to their accounts, a mutiny spokesman said, after a deal with the government was agreed to end the uprising.

"Some of them are getting messages from their banks. The transfers are being made. It's 5 million CFA francs ($8,400) that's arrived," said Sergeant Seydou Kone.

