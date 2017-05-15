UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ABIDJAN May 15 Mutinous soldiers in Ivory Coast on Monday blocked the main border crossing with neighbouring Burkina Faso, residents and the head of a national transportation association said, as a four-day army mutiny worsened.
"It's today that it's really started on the border with Burkina Faso. Many trucks are blocked," Adama Toure, head of the association, said, referring to the border north of the Ivorian town of Ouangolodougou. Local residents and truck drivers also confirmed the closure. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts