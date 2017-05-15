UPDATE 1-Moody's downgrades Australia's top banks over housing risk
* Sydney, Melbourne house prices have doubled since 2009 (Adds more Moody's comment, details)
ABIDJAN May 15 Cocoa businesses, banks and government buildings in Ivory Coast's western cocoa hub, Daloa, were shut on Monday, residents said, amid gunfire linked to a four-day nationwide army mutiny.
"All businesses are closed here in Daloa. The banks are closed and so are the cocoa buying businesses," said Aka Marcel, a farmer cooperative manager in Daloa. "The soldiers are in the streets on foot and on motorbikes. They're shooting in the air." (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
PARIS, June 19 Two aircraft leasing companies kicked off orders for the newly launched Boeing 737 MAX 10 on Monday.
June 19 Europcar has agreed to buy Europe's largest low-cost car rental company Goldcar, the French firm said on Monday, marking its fourth acquisition this year and sending its shares to a record high.