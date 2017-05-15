ABIDJAN May 15 Cocoa businesses, banks and government buildings in Ivory Coast's western cocoa hub, Daloa, were shut on Monday, residents said, amid gunfire linked to a four-day nationwide army mutiny.

"All businesses are closed here in Daloa. The banks are closed and so are the cocoa buying businesses," said Aka Marcel, a farmer cooperative manager in Daloa. "The soldiers are in the streets on foot and on motorbikes. They're shooting in the air." (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Janet Lawrence)