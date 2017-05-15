ABIDJAN May 15 Two spokesmen for a group of 8,400 mutinous soldiers in Ivory Coast told Reuters on Monday that they had rejected an agreement proposed by the government to end their four-day mutiny over unpaid bonuses.

"They proposed 5 million CFA francs (each) to be paid tomorrrow. But we want 7 million to be paid in one payment and immediately ," Sergeant Seydou Kone said. (Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Louise Ireland)