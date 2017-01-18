ABIDJAN Jan 18 Ivory Coast's main port in the commercial capital Abidjan reopened on Wednesday after it was temporarily shut down by protesting gendarmes officers earlier in the day, the port's management said.

"The managing director of the Autonomous Port of Abidjan would like to reassure all operators and customers of the port of Abidjan that the situation has returned to normal," read a statement released by the port authority. (Reporting by Ange Aboa and Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)