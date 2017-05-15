ABIDJAN May 15 Many businesses closed operations at Ivory Coast's main port in Abidjan on Monday amid a worsening army mutiny and a decision by the banking association to shutter banks, commodities exporters told Reuters.

"We initially started but then we told our managers to go home. Most of our staff couldn't make it to work today anyway. But some operations in the port are still going on," said one exporter. (Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Janet Lawrence)