ABIDJAN Jan 18 Heavy gunfire erupted after nightfall on Wednesday in Ivory Coast's second port city of San Pedro, residents said, as two weeks of unrest and military revolts showed no sign of letting up.

"Shooting started at the (bus) station where I am now," said taxi driver Hugues Kape, who said he had heard gunfire in two other neighbourhoods as well. "There's heavy shooting and we are trying to get home now." (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Kevin Liffey)