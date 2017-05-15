UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BOUAKE, Ivory Coast May 15 More than 200 commercial trucks were stranded on the roadside after mutinous soldiers sealed off the southern entrance to Ivory Coast's second-biggest city, Bouake, on Monday, Reuters witnesses said.
The army said on Sunday that it had launched an operation "to re-establish order" amid the four-day revolt over bonus payments. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts