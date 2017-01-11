(Repeats to additional clients; no change in text.)
* Investors keep faith in Ouattara after two-day revolt
* Govt pays soldiers' bonuses, Ouattara sacks military heads
* Ivory Coast dollar bonds little changed
By Karin Strohecker
LONDON, Jan 10 Soldiers rampaging through Ivory
Coast in a two-day mutiny have done little to dent investors'
faith that President Alassane Ouattara will retain control and
push ahead with reforms in a country seen as a rare African
success story of recent years.
Disgruntled soldiers demanding bonuses and wage rises kicked
off a revolt on Friday in French-speaking West Africa's largest
economy. Troops in military camps across the country then joined
the mutiny, the second in less than three years in the world's
top cocoa exporter.
The government conceded to the low-ranking soldiers' demands
and agreed to pay bonuses likely to cost state coffers tens of
millions of dollars.
Yet Ivory Coast's dollar-bonds maturing in 2024, 2028 and
2032 - the main exposure point of foreign portfolio investors to
the western African nation - have edged down less than a couple
of cents across the curve, according to data from Tradeweb.
"There is a great deal of confidence in President Ouattara
himself and his ability to manage the country since he took
over," said Jan Dehn, head of research at emerging market
focussed asset manager Ashmore.
"But it is also a relatively simple matter: Soldiers had not
been paid their salaries for a couple of months, they got pissed
off, they went out and caused some havoc.... They paid them the
salary, and that is why things calmed down now."
Ivory Coast emerged from a 2002-2011 political crisis as one
of the continent's rising stars with an economy that has grown
by around 10 percent or just below annually in the four years to
2015, according to World Bank data.
It has been praised for structural reforms such as a
sweeping overhaul of its cocoa sector and investment in
infrastructure. In September, Washington lifted decade-old
sanctions against the country citing the successful 2015
presidential election and progress in tackling illegal
trafficking of arms and natural resources.
To reaffirm his control, Ouattara dismissed the heads of the
army, police and gendarmes on Monday. Prime Minister Daniel
Kablan Duncan also resigned and dissolved the government.
The swiftness with which the mutiny was quelled also
reassured investors, said Samir Gadio, head of Africa Strategy
FICC Research at Standard Chartered Bank.
"What the market sees in Ivory Coast is an improving story
in an environment where other Eurobond issuers actually have
seen their fundamentals deteriorate in recent years," he said.
"Investors have been constructive on Ivory Coast, they
recognise that fundamentals have improved, that policy making is
on track, and I don't think that one-off event is going to lead
to a significant reassessment of the country's credit profile."
African governments designated as frontier markets have been
keen issuers on international capital markets in recent years,
but momentum has ground to a halt amid soaring borrowing costs.
However some investors warn that Ouattara's failure to rein
in the army, cobbled together from rival rebel groups and
government soldiers, could threaten economic recovery and
political stability.
"This is a very unstable country - both politically and
economically. Exports are heavily focused on certain commodities
and institutions are very, very underdeveloped," said Lutz
Roehmeyer at Landesbank Berlin Investment.
While he was not looking to add to the small dollar-bond
exposure he currently holds, Roehmeyer said having the West
African CFA Franc currency pegged to the euro made local debt a
more compelling investment opportunity.
Ivory Coast offered a yield of over 5 percent for a CFA
issue in December. The government said last year it hoped to
develop its local bond market and issue to foreign investors.
"If you look at other countries in Africa that had to
devalue dramatically last year such as Egypt, Nigeria, Angola or
Mozambique you see they already have dramatic problems and that
the currency weakness is yet another issue weighing them down,
which Ivory Coast does not have. It is a massive bonus to have a
stable currency," said Roehmeyer.
