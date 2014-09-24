By Loucoumane Coulibaly
| ABIDJAN, Sept 24
ABIDJAN, Sept 24 Ivory Coast's Foxtrot
International expects to secure natural gas production for the
next decade with a series of new offshore wells it will begin
drilling next year, company officials said on Wednesday.
Ivory Coast, French-speaking West Africa's largest economy,
is in the midst of a revival following years of turmoil and
civil war. It has invested heavily to boost power production in
order to keep up with rapid GDP growth.
The country relies on thermal power stations fuelled by
natural gas, however, and there is concern that it could soon
face a supply crunch.
"The drilling will start in July and will last 400 days,"
Christian Sage, Foxtrot's managing director, told Reuters. "We
are currently producing 140 million cubic feet per day. With
this investment, we will secure production for at least 10
years."
Foxtrot is partly owned by the French industrial group
Bouygues . Along with partners GDF Suez and
Ivory Coast's national oil company, Petroci, it will invest
around $1 billion to boost offshore production, the company
said.
"We have large investments that will start to materialise in
Ivory Coast, for which we will bring in platforms that will
begin to arrive in November," said Bouygues Deputy CEO Olivier
Bouygues.
The investments will go towards drilling seven new wells and
build a new gas platform in Foxtrot's Marlin gas field, which is
expected to go on-line next year.
Ivory Coast's gas output was around 220 million cubic feet
of gas per day last year. The government is targeting production
of around 250 million cubic feet per day this year.
Three other operators - CNR, London-listed Afren
and Petroci - also produce gas. Nearly 70 percent of
output is used for electricity production.
Ivory Coast aims to boost power output by 80 percent over
six years to satisfy growing domestic and regional demand.
It exports electricity to Ghana, Burkina Faso, Benin, Togo
and Mali and has plans to connect Liberia, Guinea and Sierra
Leone to its grid as well.
(Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Larry King)