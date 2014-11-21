BRIEF-XPO Logistics Inc entered into a refinancing amendment
* On March 10, 2017, XPO Logistics Inc entered into a refinancing amendment - sec filing
YAMOUSSOUKRO Nov 21 Ivory Coast is finalising production sharing agreements with oil company Exxon Mobil for two ultra-deepwater blocks in the Gulf of Guinea, a senior official with the country's energy ministry told Reuters on Friday.
"It's with Exxon Mobil. We expect to finish discussions before the end of the year," Ibrahima Diaby, director of hydrocarbons at the ministry, said, adding that a memorandum of understanding had been signed with the company.
TORONTO, March 13 Canada's main stock index turned higher in early trade on Monday as gains for financial and industrial stocks offset a slip in shares of gold miners and other materials companies.
HONG KONG/LONDON March 13 HSBC's new Chairman Mark Tucker is known in Asia as one of the region's most successful finance executives for taking insurer AIA through a stock market listing and then more than doubling its market value through a relentless focus on new business.