COLUMN-Oil prices drop as hedge funds head for the exit: Kemp
LONDON, March 13 Hedge funds and other money managers had barely started liquidating their record bullish position in crude oil futures and options before prices tumbled on March 8.
YAMOUSSOUKRO Nov 21 Ivory Coast is finalising production sharing agreements with oil company Exxon Mobil for two ultra-deepwater blocks in the Gulf of Guinea, a senior official with the country's energy ministry told Reuters on Friday.
"It's with Exxon Mobil. We expect to finish discussions before the end of the year," said Ibrahima Diaby, director of hydrocarbons at the ministry, speaking on the sidelines of an oil and gas seminar in the capital Yamoussoukro.
"A memorandum of understanding was signed for the two ultra-deep blocks and negotiations for the production sharing agreements are very advanced," he said.
Ivory Coast is seeking investors for seven new ultra-deepwater blocks, inviting Exxon Mobil, Total, Eni, Anadarko Petroleum, Tullow Oil and ConocoPhillips to a promotional event in Texas last month. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier. Editing by Jane Merriman and William Hardy)
BENGHAZI, Libya, March 13 A senior official at Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) warned on Monday of a possible declaration of force majeure at the Es Sider and Ras Lanuf oil terminals, as air strikes continued and rival forces mobilised fighters in the area.
