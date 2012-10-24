UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ABIDJAN Oct 24 Palmci posted a mid-year net profit of 21.76 billion CFA francs ($43.01 million), down 21 percent from a year earlier, the natural palm oil producer said on Wednesday.
"The decrease in operating income and the significant increase in tax on industrial and commercial profits explains the drop in net profits," it said in a statement published on the website of the West African Bourse.
Turnover rose to 97.30 billion from 94.56 billion, it said.
($1 = 505.9830 CFA francs) (Reporting By Loucoumane Coulibaly; editing by Joe Bavier and Jason Neely)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources