ABIDJAN, July 4 Ivorian natural palm oil
producer Palmci said on Wednesday that net result for
the first quarter of 2012 was down 45 percent to 9.87 billion
CFA francs ($18.82 million) from 17.91 billion in the same
period last year.
It said turnover for the first three months was 42.35
billion CFA francs, down from 49.67 billion in the first quarter
of 2011.
"This decline is as a result of lower average prices of
crude palm oil, down 11.7 percent, palm kernel oil down 34.6
percent and lower volume of palm oil sold in the period," the
company said in a statement.
($1 = 524.3460 CFA francs)
(Reporting By Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Bate Felix;
Editing by Marguerita Choy)