PARIS, June 29 The Paris Club of creditor
nations said on Friday it had agreed to cancel nearly all of the
Ivory Coast's debt and that, including bilateral deals, the west
African nation's debt would be reduced to $6.497 billion.
The Paris Club said that as a group it would cancel $1.77
billion the Ivory Coast's debt and that its members had agreed
to grant a further $4.73 billion on a bilateral basis.
"This agreement and additional bilateral efforts will result
in a reduction of the debt of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire to
Paris Club creditors of 99.5 percent, i.e. $6,496.6 million," it
said in a statement.
The deal comes after Ivory Coast won 2 trillion CFA francs
($3.87 billion) in debt reduction on Tuesday from the
International Monetary Fund and World Bank after meeting
conditions under the IMF-World Bank Heavily Indebted Poor
Countries (HIPC) scheme.
The IMF and the World Bank said at the time reforms in
post-conflict Ivory Coast including in the cocoa sector, a
poverty reduction scheme and a stable macroeconomic policy, had
enabled the country to meet requirements for the funds.
The Paris Club said that completion of reforms had also set
the stage for its move.
"Paris Club creditors welcomed the Republic of Cote
d'Ivoire's determination to continue to implement a
comprehensive poverty reduction strategy and an ambitious
economic program providing the basis for sustainable economic
growth," the group's statement said.
It added that world's biggest top cocoa-producing nation had
pledged to use the resources freed up by the debt relief to
invest in health, education and basic infrastructure.
The Ivory Coast had $12.49 billion of external debt as of
the end of 2011 and the Paris Club said the country owed its
members $6.53 billion as of June 1.
The debt relief has raised expectations that the country
should be able to resume payments on its $2.3 billion defaulted
Eurobond, which rose sharply to a record high on news of the
deal with the Paris Club.
The bond rose 2.6 points to 76.5 cents on the dollar late on
Friday, giving a yield of around 8.5 percent.
($1 = 516.8880 CFA francs)
