ABIDJAN, Sept 3 Armed pirates robbed an
petroleum products tanker near Ivory Coast's port of Abidjan, a
maritime agency and a private security advisor said on
Wednesday, in an indication of the increasing mobility of
Nigeria-based gangs.
The raid on the tanker came just a day after two failed
pirate attacks that occurred just hours apart in waters off
Nigeria's southeastern coast, according to the same sources.
Pirate attacks in West Africa's Gulf of Guinea, a
significant source of oil, cocoa and metals for world markets,
have almost doubled from last year, jacking up insurance costs
for shipping companies.
The vast majority of the region's maritime robberies and
hijackings are believed to be carried out by criminal gangs
based in Nigeria, and the security advisor said this was likely
the case with the three incidents last week.
According to the International Maritime Bureau (IMB), a
piracy watchdog, the attack occurred at 9.15 p.m. (2115 GMT) on
Aug. 27 around 45 nautical miles southeast of Abidjan, one of
West Africa's busiest commercial ports.
"Twelve armed pirates with guns boarded a drifting product
tanker. They took hostage all crew members, stole ship's cash,
crew cash and personal effects and escaped," the IMB report
stated.
The attackers destroyed the vessel's navigation equipment
before leaving the ship, but no crew were injured and the tanker
was not damaged.
A private security advisor who monitors West African piracy
confirmed the attack, however a senior Ivorian maritime security
official said he was not aware of the incident.
The first known hijacking of a vessel in Ivory Coast's
territorial waters occurred late in 2012. Similar attacks were
reported in the months that followed, but there has not been a
successful hijacking off Ivory Coast in over a year, maritime
officials there said.
The country's defence minister said earlier this year it was
adding around 40 new vessels to its depleted navy to confront an
increase of criminal activity off its coast. Some of those
ships, including a 33-metre French-built patrol boat, have
already entered into service.
Unlike along the Horn of Africa, however, international
navies are not actively engaged in counter-piracy missions in
the threatened regional waters off Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Ghana
and Ivory Coast.
