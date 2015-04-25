UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
ABIDJAN, April 25 The five parties in Ivory Coast's ruling coalition named President Alassane Ouattara as their candidate for an election in October in which he is expected to win a second five-year term.
Thousands of activists made the choice at a rally in the national stadium at which they held up banners showing their support for the former deputy head of the International Monetary Fund.
Former president Henri Konan Bedié, who is the leader of the RHDP coalition, gave his endorsement to Ouattara, who has won praise for reviving the West African country's economy after a decade of political turmoil that culminated in a brief civil war that ended in 2011.
"We want an Ivory Coast committed to working, which believes in its bright future," Ouattara told the rally.
The opposition has yet to chose its candidate. Ivory Coast is the world's leading producer of cocoa. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly, writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg, editing by G Crosse)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.