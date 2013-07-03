ABIDJAN, July 3 Ivory Coast's President Alassane
Ouattara said on Wednesday that he would seek re-election for a
second term in 2015 in the world's top cocoa grower, the first
time he has publicly commented on his leadership plans.
Ouattara won a November 2010 election but only took power in
April 2011 after winning a brief civil war, thanks to French
support, against fighters loyal to former president Laurent
Gbagbo.
Since then Ouattara has won international praise and
financial backing for his efforts to rebuild a country that was
Francophone Africa's powerhouse before a decade of conflict
triggered political deadlock and economic stagnation.
"I have decided to seek a second term so I can continue the
work that I have started," Ouattara said during a visit to the
northern town of M'Bengue, in comments broadcast on state
television.
During the last two years, investors have flocked to Ivory
Coast to tap opportunities in agriculture, mining, oil and other
industries, propelling economic growth to 9.8 percent last year.
But Ouattara has struggled to push through reconciliation
efforts after years of tensions left the country deeply divided.
The brief civil war in 2011 killed some 3,000 people.
While Gbagbo and many of his allies have been arrested,
Ouattara has been accused of failing to investigate alleged
abuses by the former rebels who backed him in the conflict and,
according to U.N. experts, are maintaining criminal networks.
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by David Lewis)