ABIDJAN, July 10 Banque Atlantique, SocGen
and Afreximbank have raised 200 million euros ($272.81
million) to start a second container terminal at Abidjan port in
Ivory Coast, a banking spokesman said on Thursday.
The new terminal contract, awarded to a group led by
France's Bollore last year, should boost capacity at
one of Africa's busiest ports - a gateway for landlocked nations
to the north and a transit point for beans from the world's top
cocoa grower.
Port traffic is booming and total tonnage surpassed 21
million tonnes in 2013.
Banque Atlantique has raised 100 million euros and Societe
Generale and Afreximbank gave 50 million euros each, Souleymane
Diarrassouba, director general of Banque Atlantique, told
Reuters. His bank is a subsidiary of Banque Populaire du Maroc.
"It's to allow the port of Abidjan to start the work on a
second container terminal," he said, without giving a figure for
the total cost of the project.
The port deal also includes France's Bouygues and a
subsidiary of Danish shipping giant Maersk.
The contract has sparked controversy in Ivory Coast, with
the trade minister criticising his own government for failing to
promote competition by awarding it to Bollore.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
