ABIDJAN, Sept 29 Ivory Coast power company Ciprel will seek to boost its generation capacity by 222 Megawatts over three years by building two new plants worth 150 billion CFA francs ($311 million), an official said on Thursday.

Ciprel, part of French conglomerate Bouygues Group , hopes to fund the project in part with a bond that it plans to launch by the end of this year, project manager Olivier Koko N'Guessan told Reuters.

"The total investment required for the project is 150 billion CFA, including 50 billion CFA for the gas turbine and 100 billion CFA for the steam turbine, with financing coming from donors in the region, financial institutions, and from Ciprel's own funds," he said. He declined to give the amount or exact date of the planned bond.

Ciprel's current power generation capacity in Ivory Coast is 321 MW, accounting for about 40 percent of the nation's output. It expects to produce about half the nation's power after the project is complete, N'Guessan said.

The gas-powered generator of 111 MW is expected to come on line in between 18 and 24 months, with the steam-powered generator seen within a year after that.

Ivory Coast is a regional power exporter, supplying Ghana, Burkina Faso, Togo, Mali, but shipments have been declining in recent years as domestic demand outpaces new generation.

The country is recovering from a post-election civil war that killed thousands and crippled the economy. ($1 = 482.286 CFA Francs) (Writing by Richard Valdmanis; editing by James Jukwey)