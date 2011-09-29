By Loucoumane Coulibaly
| ABIDJAN, Sept 29
ABIDJAN, Sept 29 Ivory Coast power company
Ciprel will seek to boost its generation capacity by 222
Megawatts over three years by building two new plants worth 150
billion CFA francs ($311 million), an official said on Thursday.
Ciprel, part of French conglomerate Bouygues Group
, hopes to fund the project in part with a bond that it
plans to launch by the end of this year, project manager Olivier
Koko N'Guessan told Reuters.
"The total investment required for the project is 150
billion CFA, including 50 billion CFA for the gas turbine and
100 billion CFA for the steam turbine, with financing coming
from donors in the region, financial institutions, and from
Ciprel's own funds," he said. He declined to give the amount or
exact date of the planned bond.
Ciprel's current power generation capacity in Ivory Coast is
321 MW, accounting for about 40 percent of the nation's output.
It expects to produce about half the nation's power after the
project is complete, N'Guessan said.
The gas-powered generator of 111 MW is expected to come on
line in between 18 and 24 months, with the steam-powered
generator seen within a year after that.
Ivory Coast is a regional power exporter, supplying Ghana,
Burkina Faso, Togo, Mali, but shipments have been declining in
recent years as domestic demand outpaces new generation.
The country is recovering from a post-election civil war
that killed thousands and crippled the economy.
($1 = 482.286 CFA Francs)
(Writing by Richard Valdmanis; editing by James Jukwey)