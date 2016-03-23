* Ivory Coast's power demands growing rapidly
* Domestic natural gas production declining
* Endeavor project includes power plant, LNG terminal
By Joe Bavier
ABIDJAN, March 23 Endeavor Energy hopes to
secure financing by the end of the year for a $900 million
gas-fired power project in Ivory Coast to help meet its growing
electricity demands.
The Africa-focused power producer, which is based in
Houston, plans to operate a terminal that will import liquefied
natural gas (LNG) to fuel a power plant that when fully
operational will produce 1,200 Megawatts.
Endeavor has approval to build the plant that will initially
produce 375 MW, and has secured a power selling agreement with
the Ivorian government, the company's chief executive Sean Long
told Reuters at an investment forum in Ivory Coast.
Now it is focused on funding, said Long, who is confident of
"an over-supply of financing" for the project.
Endeavor will provide the equity capital with backing from
energy and resources-focused private equity firm Denham Capital.
It expects additional funding from multi-lateral
institutions including the U.S. Overseas Private Investment
Corporation, the World Bank's International Finance Corporation
and the African Development Bank.
Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa grower and
French-speaking West Africa's largest economy, has emerged as
one of Africa rising stars after a decade of political turmoil.
President Alassane Ouattara said on Monday that the economy
grew by 10.3 percent in 2015.
Demand for electricity is rising by some 10 percent
annually, and the energy minister said last year that $20
billion in power investment is need over the next 15 years.
Meanwhile, offshore natural gas production, which has until
now fed the power grid, is falling.
"With the declining low-cost natural gas there's a shortage
of fuel supply," Long said. "They need a sustainable and
reliable fuel supply that's also environmentally friendly."
Endeavor has secured a provisional agreement with Royal
Dutch Shell to take seven to eight cargoes per year of
LNG in the first phase of the project, which will be ramped up
as power output capacity increases.
The price of the LNG is subject to approval from the
government. Growing global supply should keep prices competitive
with Ivory Coast's local supply, Long said.
The company plans to charter a specialised floating LNG
tanker from Texas-based Excelerate Energy that can store and
regasify the LNG offshore before piping it to the power plant.
Preliminary studies for the LNG terminal will be completed
in three or four months, Long said.
