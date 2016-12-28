ABIDJAN Dec 28 Ivory Coast will build two 350
megawatt (MW) charcoal power stations in the western cocoa town
of San Pedro by 2021 to address growing national demand for
electricity, the government said on Wednesday.
Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa grower, has emerged from
a decade-long political crisis as one of Africa's rising
economic stars, but rapid growth has strained power supplies.
Government spokesman Bruno Kone told reporters in Abidjan
that one plant was scheduled for completion in 2020 and the
second in 2021.
He did not say how much they would cost but did say that the
Ivorian firm S.Energies would have to raise money for the
project.
With electricity demand increasing by about 10 percent each
year, the Ivorian government is pushing for investments to
double output to 4,000 MW by 2020.
China Energy Engineering Corporation is leading
construction of the 500 million euro ($520 million) Songon power
station, whose two gas and one steam turbine will produce 372 MW
of power.
Ivory Coast exports power to several of its neighbours and
plans to begin supplying electricity to Guinea and Sierra Leone
within three years.
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Kevin Liffey)