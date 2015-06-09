ABIDJAN, June 9 A 139-megawatt expansion of Azito Energie's power station in Ivory Coast will go online in the coming weeks, bringing the natural gas-fired plant's total capacity to 430 MW, an official for the company said on Tuesday.

Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer and French-speaking West Africa's largest economy, has a reliable power supply by regional standards with total capacity of around 1,650 MW and is a major exporter of power to neighbouring states.

The government of President Alassane Ouattara has pushed for heavy investment to renew the sector's infrastructure and boost economic growth in the wake of a decade-long political crisis that ended with a 2011 civil war.

"We want to increase the country's electricity production capacity and give it the means of accomplishing its ambitions," Luc Aye, Azito Energie's general manager, told Reuters.

Azito Energie is owned by Guernsey-registered emerging markets power company Globeleq and IPS (West Africa), which is majority held by the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development.

The expansion of the power station in the commercial capital Abidjan, begun in 2013, will employ combined cycle technology that will not require additional natural gas supplies, Aye said.

"Trials are under way on the power grid," he said. "It will bring abundant low-cost energy to satisfy demand and, in particular, help industries to set up in the country."

The project cost around $400 million. Eighty percent of the financing was provided by the World Bank's investment arm the International Finance Corporation, the African Development Bank, the West African Development Bank and France's PROPARCO.

Globeleq, owned by emerging markets-focused equity firm Actis, funded the remainder along with its partner IPS (West Africa).

Ivory Coast is aiming to become a regional power hub. It already exports electricity to Ghana, Burkina Faso, Benin, Togo and Mali, all on the same network, and has plans to add Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone to its grid.

The bulk of power generating output comes currently comes from its three gas-fired thermal stations. It also boasts six hydroelectric stations and plans to build several more in order to reduce its dependence upon natural gas supplies. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier)