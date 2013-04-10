* Parliament grants power of decree for 2013
* Change aimed to help bolster economy
* Ouattara pushing a post-war recovery programme
ABIDJAN, April 10 Ivory Coast's parliament
granted President Alassane Ouattara the power to take decisions
concerning the economy by decree this year, giving him a free
hand to implement programmes aimed at spurring the West African
nation's post-war recovery.
The world's top cocoa producer is emerging from a
decade-long political crisis that ended with a brief civil war
in 2011 and is in the midst of an economic revival, having
posted GDP growth of 9.8 percent last year.
Heavy investment in infrastructure renewal and energy
production coupled with the expansion of the nascent mining and
petroleum sectors are intended to restore the country's status
as a regional economic powerhouse.
"The president asked for the National Assembly's
authorisation to act on economic and social issues by decree in
order to implement his plan," Marius Ndri, the parliament's
director of legislative services, told Reuters on Wednesday.
"It was approved by the majority," he said.
Ndri said decrees issued in the course of 2013 must be
submitted to parliament by the end of the year for ratification
by lawmakers.
Ouattara won a run-off election against incumbent President
Laurent Gbagbo in late 2010. However Gbagbo's refusal to
recognise his defeat sparked months of violence that killed over
3,000 people.
Gbagbo was arrested by French and U.N.-supported rebels
backing Ouattara in April 2011 and is now awaiting trial before
the International Criminal Court accused of crimes against
humanity.
In his absence, Gbagbo's political allies boycotted December
2011 parliamentary polls which saw Ouattara's RDR party win a
landslide victory, taking 127 of the National Assembly's 255
seats.
Ndri said six lawmakers voted against Wednesday's bill with
another four abstaining.
(Reporting By Joe Bavier; Editing by Michael Roddy)