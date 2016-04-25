TONGON, Ivory Coast, April 25 Power cuts in
Ivory Coast have hurt output and equipment at Randgold
Resources' Tongon gold mine in the first three months of this
year, Chief Executive Mark Bristow said.
Ivory Coast, French-speaking West Africa's largest economy,
is struggling to meet a surge in demand for electricity to power
its expanding postwar economy. Power shortages are a widespread
problem in Africa.
"The cuts and the instability of the current impact not only
the production but also the equipment," Bristow told journalists
late on Sunday. He added that production had been low in the
first quarter but did not give details.
Randgold CEO said its mine was Ivory Coast's biggest power
consumer, paying 8 billion CFA francs ($14 million) per year for
power.
The mining sector is in talks with the government to cut
power prices.
Despite the cuts, Randgold forecasts the mine's output to
rise this year to 290,000 oz, from 242,948 oz last year, Bristow
said.
The mine will also increase its own power capacity to 25
megawatts by acquiring six power generators for $4 million.
Bristow said Randgold, which owns an 89-percent stake in the
mine, still had high hopes that its exploration permits for
Boundiali region in the north would reveal new resources.
"I'm convinced we can have a mine in Boundiali but we have
to continue the research to see if it can be economically
profitable," he said.
($1 = 582.845)
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Marine
Pennetier; Editing by Makini Brice and)