YAMOUSSOUKRO, July 15 Ivory Coast's SIR oil
refinery, the biggest in French-speaking West Africa, has asked
the government to take on debts that are keeping it from turning
a profit despite record output, its managing director said on
Friday.
Société Ivoirienne de Raffinage (SIR) hit a 30-year
production record of 3.45 million tonnes of refined products in
2015 and output is on track to rise further in 2016, Thomas
Camara said.
"SIR has accumulated debts since 2008 that weigh on it
heavily," he said on the sidelines of an energy conference in
the capital Yamoussoukro. "Our dossier is now with the
government and we hope they will find a solution."
Camara declined to say how much SIR owed.
An official in the economy ministry, who asked not to be
named, put the debt at over 200 billion CFA francs ($337.34
million) while an oil sector analyst estimated it at around 350
billion CFA francs.
Oil and Energy Minister Adama Toungara told reporters late
on Thursday that he expected the government to take a decision
in the next few days.
Ivory Coast is emerging from a decade-long political crisis
capped by a 2011 civil war that erupted when former President
Laurent Gbagbo refused to accept his election defeat to Alassane
Ouattara.
The SIR refinery in the commercial capital Abidjan ran up
much of the debt when it was managed by an ally of Gbagbo, who
is now on trial before the International Criminal Court accused
of crimes against humanity.
The company was hit by European Union sanctions during the
fighting in 2011 as the international community sought to force
Gbagbo to step down.
"The previous team contracted debts that had nothing to do
with oil refining," said Toungara, who praised the company's
current management.
SIR provides Ivory Coast with nearly all of its refined
petroleum products and supplies a number of neighboring
countries. Nigeria is its primary supplier of crude oil and its
main purchaser of refined exports.
Around 35 percent of SIR's output was consumed domestically
in 2011, with the remainder exported.
But that figure increased to 50 percent last year, and with
Ivory Coast's post-war economy booming and growth rates nearing
double digits, Camara said that percentage was expected to rise
further.
"In ten years, the refinery's total production will be
absorbed by the national market and nothing will be left to
export," he said.
($1 = 592.8800 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Nellie Peyton,
Joe Bavier and Jane Merriman)