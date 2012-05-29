ABIDJAN May 29 Ivory Coast natural rubber producer Saph reported net profits of 45.62 billion CFA francs ($87.18 million) in 2011, up 40 percent from 32.51 billion CFA in 2010, the company said.

Turnover increased to 194.54 billion CFA francs from 140.23 billion in 2010, according to a financial report posted on the website of West Africa's BRVM regional bourse on Tuesday. ($1 = 523.2590 CFA francs) (Reporting By Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier)