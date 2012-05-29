Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
ABIDJAN May 29 Ivory Coast natural rubber producer Saph reported net profits of 45.62 billion CFA francs ($87.18 million) in 2011, up 40 percent from 32.51 billion CFA in 2010, the company said.
Turnover increased to 194.54 billion CFA francs from 140.23 billion in 2010, according to a financial report posted on the website of West Africa's BRVM regional bourse on Tuesday. ($1 = 523.2590 CFA francs) (Reporting By Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)