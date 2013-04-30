UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ABIDJAN, April 30 Ivory Coast natural rubber producer Saph reported net profits of 21.07 billion CFA francs ($42.08 million) in 2012, down nearly 54 percent from 45.62 billion CFA in 2011, the company said.
Turnover slipped to 172.96 billion CFA francs from 194.54 billion in 2011, according to a financial report posted on the website of West Africa's BRVM regional bourse on Tuesday.
The company said last year that 2012 earnings were being affected by lower world prices for natural rubber. ($1 = 500.7300 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources