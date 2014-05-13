ABIDJAN May 13 Ivory Coast natural rubber producer Saph posted a nearly 35 percent fall in 2013 net profit to 13.7 billion CFA francs ($28.73 million) hurt by a slump in world rubber prices, the company said.

Turnover dipped to 155.62 billion CFA francs from 172.96 billion the previous year, it said in a statement posted late on Monday on the website of West Africa's BRVM regional stock exchange.

($1 = 476.8690 CFA Francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; editing by Jason Neely)