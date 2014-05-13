UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ABIDJAN May 13 Ivory Coast natural rubber producer Saph posted a nearly 35 percent fall in 2013 net profit to 13.7 billion CFA francs ($28.73 million) hurt by a slump in world rubber prices, the company said.
Turnover dipped to 155.62 billion CFA francs from 172.96 billion the previous year, it said in a statement posted late on Monday on the website of West Africa's BRVM regional stock exchange.
($1 = 476.8690 CFA Francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; editing by Jason Neely)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources