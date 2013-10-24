UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ABIDJAN Oct 24 Ivory Coast natural rubber producer Sogb reported a net profit of 3.68 billion CFA francs ($7.73 million) for the first half of 2013, down 48 percent on last year, the company said in a statement in state newspaper Fraternite Matin.
The firm said a 21 percent fall in the price of rubber and increased taxes hit the firm's performance. Turnover declined 6 percent to 33.34 billion CFA francs in the same period, the report said on Thursday. ($1 = 475.9350 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources