ABIDJAN, April 28 Ivory Coast natural rubber producer Sogb's net profit slipped to 4.57 billion CFA francs ($8 million) in 2014, from 5.84 billion CFA francs the previous year, it said on Tuesday.

"The drop in profits compared to the previous year is due mainly to a drop of 31 percent in the market price of natural rubber," the company said in a statement published in the Ivorian daily Fraternite Matin.

($1 = 600.2500 CFA francs)