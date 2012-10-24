ABIDJAN Oct 24 Ivory Coast brewer Solibra's 2012 first half net profit rose by nearly 50 percent to 8.27 billion CFA francs ($16.34 million) from 5.52 billion CFA francs during the same period last year, the firm said on Wednesday.

Turnover was 66.23 billion CFA francs during the first six months, up from 51.03 billion CFA francs during the first half of last year, the company said in a statement on the website of the BRVM West African regional bourse.

The company said the increase was due to a return to normal economic activity in Ivory Coast in 2012 compared with the first half of 2011, which was affected by a severe post-election crisis. ($1 = 505.9830 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier and Jane Merriman)