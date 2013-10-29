ABIDJAN Oct 29 Ivory Coast brewer Solibra's net profit rose 8.45 percent to 8.97 billion CFA francs ($19 million) in the first six months of 2013 compared with the same period last year on increased sales volume, the company said on Tuesday.

Turnover for the period rose to 76.03 billion CFA francs from 66.23 billion in the same period the previous year, the company said in a statement on the website of the West Africa BRVM bourse.

($1 = 475.8310 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; writing by Bate Felix)