ABIDJAN, April 6 Ivory Coast is reviewing three offers for a new telecoms licence after a purge earlier this week of small underperforming companies, its digital economy and post minister said on Wednesday.

Ivory Coast announced the withdrawal of four mobile operators' licences this week because of bad quality services and unpaid taxes. Only Orange, MTN and Moov remain.

The government is considering offers from Monaco Telecom, Vietnam's Viettel group and the parent company of Green in Ivory Coast, Bruno Nabagne Kone told Reuters.

"We have three offers which will undergo an independent assessment, then a decision will be taken by the government", he said, adding the government may decide to stay with three operators if the offers are not attractive enough.

The companies whose licences were withdrawn were Libya's Green, the local units of Lebanon-based Comium, Abu Dhabi-based Warid Telecom and Ivorian operator Cafe Mobile.

Ivory Coast, French-speaking West Africa's largest economy, has a population of about 25 million and an equal number of mobile phone subscribers.

