ABIDJAN, Sept 20 Ivory Coast will award third-generation mobile telecoms licences by the end of the year, information technology and communications minister Bruno Kone said on Tuesday.

"We also plan to invest nearly 9 billion CFA francs ($18.7 million) to create some 2,000 km (1,300 miles) of fibre optic cable, extending the network into rural areas," said Kone, speaking by telephone.

Kone gave no further details.

Ivory Coast counts between 15 and 16 million mobile phone subscriptions with just 300,000 fixed line subscriptions. However, Internet penetration has been held back by connection costs and the fact that many cannot afford computers.

Ivory Coast emerged earlier this year from a post-election conflict that nearly tore the West African country in two, and is embarking on a reconstruction supported by international donors and creditors.

Its five existing operators are France Telecom's Orange, South Africa's MTN , Libya's Green, Etisalat's Moov and Koz of Lebanon-based Comium. ($1 = 481.861 CFA Francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Mark John and David Holmes)