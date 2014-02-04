ABIDJAN Feb 4 Ivory Coast will increase taxes on telecoms companies and require them to invest in government bonds this year as part of efforts to boost fiscal revenues and keep profits in the country, the state tax agency's director said on Tuesday.

The Directorate General for Taxes is targeting overall tax receipts of nearly 1.6 trillion CFA francs ($3.30 billion) in 2014, up from 1.4 trillion CFA francs last year, to boost reconstruction, the head of the agency Pascal Abinan said. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; writing by Joe Bavier; editing by Bate Felix and Keiron Henderson)