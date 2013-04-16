UNITED NATIONS, April 16 The U.N. Security
Council should consider deploying surveillance drones in Ivory
Coast to aid the world body's peacekeeping mission in the west
African country, Ivory Coast's U.N. envoy said on Tuesday,
echoing a recommendation by the U.N. chief.
Ivory Coast U.N. Ambassador Youssoufou Bamba told the
15-member council that surveillance drones should be deployed to
offset any planned cuts to the peacekeeping force in the world's
biggest cocoa producer.
The United Nations will soon deploy such drones for the
first time in the Democratic Republic of Congo to help the
peacekeeping mission in that central African country monitor its
porous and mountainous eastern borders with Rwanda and Uganda.
In a report to the Security Council, Ban said drones should
also be considered for Ivory Coast to "enhance situational
awareness and monitoring ability, with a view to strengthening
the ability of UNOCI to efficiently and effectively carry out
its mandate, including the protection of civilians."
The peacekeeping force, known as UNOCI, is due to reduce its
size by one battalion to 8,837 military personnel by July 31,
when the council is due to renew its annual mandate. Ban has
also proposed cutting a further two battalions by mid-2015.
Bamba told the council that any adjustments to the size of
the force would need to be offset "by the deployment of
qualitative resources, such as surveillance drones for the
border zone between Ivory Coast and Liberia."
Western Ivory Coast has been the target of deadly raids
blamed on supporters of former president Laurent Gbagbo, who was
ousted in a civil war in 2011 after he rejected the election
victory of rival Alassane Ouattara.
Soldiers in Ivory Coast killed three gunmen last month, part
of a group that raided a village near the border with Liberia,
senior army officials said at the time.
While Gbagbo is currently in The Hague charged with crimes
against humanity by the International Criminal Court, many of
his top political and military allies are living in exile in
neighboring West African nations.
Ivory Coast is recovering from a decade of political deadlock
and civil unrest.
