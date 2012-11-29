BRUSSELS Nov 29 Canadian auto parts maker Magna
International Inc secured EU regulatory approval on
Thursday for its 308-million-euro ($397.61 million) purchase of
German car hydraulic pump manufacturer Ixetic Verwaltungs GmbH.
Ixetic, a manufacturer of hydraulic and vacuum pumps used
in automobiles, made 300 million euros in sales last year. The
company has two manufacturing facilities in Germany, and one
each in Bulgaria and China.
The European Commission said the proposed deal would not
hurt competition.
"Customers would still have sufficient alternative suppliers
in all markets concerned," the EU executive said in a statement.