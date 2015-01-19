Jan 19 Ixonos Oyj :

* Said on Friday it prepares a directed share issue as well as a loan facility

* Said in the directed share issue a maximum of about 96.7 mln new shares would be offered to a company (the subscriber) jointly owned by Ixonos' largest shareholders, Turret Oy Ab and Holdix Oy Ab

* The issue is worth altogether 5.8 million euros ($6.71 million) as shares would be offered at 0.06 euro per share

* Funds received through the issue would be used for, inter alia, paying the debts worth about 2.43 million euros to Turret

* Said the subscriber is entitled to pay subscription price in the offering by setting off the receivables based on convertible capital loan that it has from Ixonos for a maximum of 3.9 million euros

* Additionally, the subscriber has given the company an underwriting under which it will give Ixonos a collateral of 4.0 million euros for the loans from financial institutions granted in connection with the arrangement

* If the issue and related planned arrangements would be realised in full, the subscriber would own about 71.8 percent of Ixonos shares and votes

* Following on that, the subscriber would be obligated to launch a mandatory public takeover bid for the rest of the company's shares

